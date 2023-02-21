Tengku Zafrul says MACC has questioned him, only as witness into Jana Wibawa scandal

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz today confirmed that he has given his statement to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The former finance minister said he was called for questioning yesterday as a witness into the Jana Wibawa project that was introduced by the federal government when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister.

“I would like to confirm that I have testified as a witness to assist the investigation of the Jana Wibawa Empowerment of Bumiputera Contractors Program (Jana Wibawa) by MACC late afternoon yesterday.

“I will continue to cooperate with any authorities if required. Thank you,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

The Jana Wibawa programme was aimed at improving the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector to be more resilient and competitive and speed up their projects to spur the nation’s economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Deputy Prime Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on February 15 that the government now led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister will postpone the RM5.7 billion worth of rural development projects under the Jana Wibawa scheme.

Zahid said the postponement was to review whether they were awarded in accordance with procurement process and governance requirements set by the Treasury.

Two Bersatu officials were today charged in the Sessions Court with bribery in relation to the Jana Wibawa scheme.

They are Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan who is also first-term Tasek Gelugor MP, and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

Both have pled not guilty.

The MACC has also questioned Muhyiddin. — Malay Mail