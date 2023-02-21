Three boats detained in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Feb 21): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained three boats for numerous offences in the waters off Lahad Datu.

MMEA Lahad Datu director, Maritime Commander Nik Mohd Rizam Nik Mohd Fauzi said the three boats were stopped and inspected between 0.35 to 0.9 nautical mile off Lahad Datu between 2.45pm to 3.10pm on Monday.

Nik Mohd Rizam said among the offences committed were modifying the boat without permission, carrying out fishing activities at a distance of less than 0.9 nautical mile and failing to inform the change of captain.

He said the seven people, including four foreigners, aged between 21 and 71, were detained and taken to the Lahad Datu MMEA office for further investigation.

He said the case would be investigated under the Sabah Harbor and Wharf Enactment 2002 and the Fisheries Act 1985.