Three Lutong villages hit by flash floods

MIRI (Feb 21): Three villages in Lutong here were hit by flash floods early this morning following a heavy downpour last night.

In a statement, Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Frankie John Jawan, said the villages were Kampung Sealine, Kampung Senadin Jaya, and Kampung Merikan, while Jalan Raya Merikan was also affected.

He said a team of Miri Civil Defence Volunteers (Aspa), who monitored flood-prone areas from 12.40am, reported that the water levels at the affected areas were between two and five inches deep.

“The flood water was reported to be stagnant as the rain had stopped in all affected areas.

“However, the villagers whose daily activities and properties were not affected are advised to always be aware of the water situation and to move if it is not safe,” Frankie said.

He added that as of 8am, no evacuation had been carried out and no temporary evacuation centre had been activated as the flood situation was reported to still be under control.