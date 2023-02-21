Two in Sibu lose RM4,250 to Facebook fridge scam

SIBU (Feb 21): Two individuals here lost a total of RM4,250 after falling victim to a Facebook scam involving the purchase of refrigerators.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said both victims, a mechanic and a student, came across the items through Facebook this month.

“The victims, both in their 30s, contacted the suspect through the WhatsApp application after expressing interest to buy three refrigerators from the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the victims were then told to make payment to a given account.

“However, after making the payment, the victims never received their refrigerators and when they called the suspect again, the line was blocked,” he said.

The victims then realised they had been duped and proceeded to lodge police reports on Feb 20.

Zulkipli reminded members of the public not to be easily deceived when making online purchases.

“Do not make any transaction into a bank account in the name of a different individual other than the seller,” he said.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997, or the CCID Scam Response Centre on 0328101559 or 03-26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.

To verify bank accounts or telephone numbers head to http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.