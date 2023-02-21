Young housewife turns hobby into successful pizza business

GUA MUSANG (Feb 21): Housewife Nurmasturina Najihah Hassin started making pizza as a hobby but today after three years, she is happy to be selling pizzas as a business.

The 26-year-old started her business at home and is now able to open a shop selling pizza.

“I am a housewife…but I learnt to make pizza from my brother, Muhammad Aizatul Faiz,” she said when met by reporters at her shop in Bandar Baru here today.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, I was brave enough to start selling (pizza) from home. Alhamdulillah, sales reached 100 pizzas a day even though it was during the MCO period.”

The mother of one said with profits from the sales, she could even afford to buy two ovens.

“I make 11 types of pizza such as chicken, tom yam, beef pepperoni and mixed spice pizzas with the help of two employees. A pizza is sold for between RM8 and RM18,” said the Pengkalan Chepa Vocational College business management diploma holder.

Nurmasturina Najihah’s hard work paid off when she gained the attention of the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), which provided her assistance with dough mixers.

“The demand for pizza is very good and after opening the shop there is a consistent average income. I can sell up to 70 pizzas per day.

“My advice to other young people is to always be enthusiastic and not give up easily when you venture into a field that can generate an income,” she added. — Bernama