8-year-old boy feared drowned in Asajaya

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 22): An eight-year-old boy is feared drowned after he was believed to have fallen into Sungai Sabang in Kampung Tambirat in Asajaya near here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak (Bomba), they received a distress call of the incident at 4.50pm.

The boy has been identified as Mohamad Nudin Irfan Rahman.

“A team of eight firefighters from Asajaya was deployed to the scene where the victim was said to have fallen into the river while playing near the river,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

Bomba rescuers together with villagers initiated a search and rescue (SAR) operation around 5.25pm within a radius of 100 meters around the area where the boy was believed to have fallen from.

The SAR was still ongoing at the time of writing.