AirAsia to resume flights from Guangzhou, Shenzhen to KK

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew lauded AirAsia’s endeavour to resume international flights from Guangzhou to Kota Kinabalu and Shenzhen to Kota Kinabalu next week.

Liew said she was informed by AirAsia that it will be its sixth resumption of international flights from Guangzhou to Kota Kinabalu on March 2, and seventh such resumption from Shenzhen to Kota Kinabalu on March 3, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“We wholeheartedly welcome AirAsia’s commitment to reinstate its flight services to the level of pre-Covid 19, in support of the Government’s relentless effort to boost the tourism industry in Sabah in particular.

“With the latest initiative to revive direct flights from the two destinations to Kota Kinabalu, we anticipate a surge of tourists from China this year,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

With effect from March 1, the frequency of flights from Kota Kinabalu-Guangzhou will be four times a week (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Monday), and vice versa with effect from March 2, that is, four times a week from Guangzhou-Kota Kinabalu (Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday).

As for the Kota Kinabalu-Shenzhen route, with effect from March 2, the frequency of flights will be three times a week (Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday), and vice versa with effect from March 3, that is, three times a week from Shenzhen-Kota Kinabalu (Friday, Sunday, Wednesday).