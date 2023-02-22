Armed man nabbed in connection with vehicle theft in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 22): Police arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in vehicle theft at Jalan Tun Razak here on Tuesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the suspect, a local, was armed with a sharp weapon at the time and suffered injuries during the course of the arrest.

“A background check found the suspect had seven records for various crimes including drugs,” he said.

The case, he added, is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for between one and seven years, if convicted.

He also informed that following the arrest, the suspect was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Ahsmon advised the public not to speculate on the case as the investigation is still ongoing.