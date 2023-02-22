Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan hit with two more bribery charges totalling RM4.1 mln linked to Jana Wibawa scheme

SHAH ALAM (Feb 22): Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad today claimed trial to two more bribery charges at the Sessions Court here, just a day after being slapped with similar charges in Kuala Lumpur.

The 42-year-old businessman was accused of receiving RM2 million through the CIMB bank account of Bayu Bumiraya, a company in which he is a director, from one Lian Tan Chuan as an incentive to assist Nepturis Sdn Bhd to obtain a government project in the North Klang district valued at RM141 million.

He was accused of committing the offence at a CIMB branch at the Jaya One shopping cnetre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor between April 4 last year and January 5 this year.

In the second charge, Adam Radlan was also accused of receiving RM2.1 million through the same account from one Mat Jusoh Mamat who is the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

The money was alleged to help MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd to obtain a government road construction project in Perlis valued at RM141 million. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME