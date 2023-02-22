Body of man believed to have fallen from Igan Bridge found

SIBU (Feb 22) The body of a 50-year-old man who went missing after he was believed to have fallen from Igan Bridge on Monday has been found today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the man identified as Kong Sien Chei was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team about two-kilometres from the site where he was believed to have fallen.

Bomba said the body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at around 12pm.

The SAR operation was launched on Monday after Bomba received a distress call regarding the incident around 5.15pm.

According to Bomba, two witnesses nearby the area said they saw a man wearing a red T-shirt and dark pants falling into the river from Igan Bridge.

A motorcycle was also found on the bridge.

Besides Bomba, the SAR operation also involved the Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) and police personnel.