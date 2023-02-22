Budget 2023: “I am working on it,” says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is still working on the Budget 2023 which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament this Friday.

“I am going back to the office. I am working on it,” Anwar who is also Finance Minister said briefly to reporters when asked about his preparations ahead of the tabling of this year’s national budget.

He was met after attending the closing ceremony of the Abdulhamid Abusulayman International Conference at the International Islamic University of Malaysia here today.

Previously, Anwar reportedly said Budget 2023 will take into account the current economic challenges, while at the same time driving the country’s growth and attracting investments.

He said the government was also taking into consideration the country’s competitiveness, the speed of business approvals as well as several new initiatives, including digitisation and sustainable consumption and production of natural resources in the downstream process in Budget 2023. – Bernama