Cops arrest two truck drivers, seize alcoholic beverages worth over RM136,000 in Miri

MIRI (Feb 22): The Marine Police have arrested two truck drivers and seized 710 cartons of alcoholic beverages worth RM136,320 at two separate locations here during an ‘Op Kontraban’ operation at around 11am yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said two trucks were also seized during the operation.

“The first truck was stopped at the roadside of Jalan Riam-Miri Bypass and 345 cartons of alcoholic beverages estimated to be worth RM66,240 were found in the truck.

“As for the second truck, it was stopped at the roadside of Jalan Bakam and 365 cartons of alcoholic beverages estimated to be worth RM70,080 were found in the truck,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the two men aged 30 and 31, were arrested after they failed to produce any document from the Customs Department and the alcoholic beverages that they transported were suspected to have duties unpaid, which is an offence under Customs Act 1967,

Alexson said the total value of the seizures, including the two trucks, was estimated at RM281,320.

The seized items and suspects arrested have been handed over to the Miri District police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department investigating officer for further action.