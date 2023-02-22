Dr Abdul Rahman hopes Budget 2023 emphasise on water, power supply in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 22): The upcoming federal Budget 2023 should prioritise the provision of water and electricity in Sarawak, particularly in its rural areas, said state Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He pointed out that the state government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been committed over the past five years to provide stable supply of electricity and water to the whole of Sarawak, and it needed significant amount of funds to carry out these projects in the rural areas.

“This is what is going on for the past five years but a significant amount of funds is still needed for the rural areas. We hope the federal government will allocate additional funds to the state government to better fulfil its commitment of providing basic facilities to the people,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman was speaking to reporters when asked about the upcoming announcement of the federal Budget 2023 after inspecting a guard of honour mounted by uniformed personnel of DBKU at DBKU Depo, Petra Jaya today.

Presently, he said the electricity coverage in urban and rural areas stands at 99 and 96 per cent respectively, while it is 98 per cent in urban areas and 68.3 per cent in rural areas for water supply.

“For places not connected to the electricity grid, the ministry will build a standalone electricity supply system at the locations, either powered by solar or micro-hydro systems, under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).”

For water supply, he said the state has embarked on the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) initiative to provide gravity-feed water supply or rain harvesting system to deliver filtered and processed water to rural areas.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the government hopes to provide 24-hour electricity and water supplies to all corners of Sarawak in line with the aspiration to become an advanced state by 2030.

The deputy minister also requested for the federal government to allocate additional funds for the local councils to continue to develop cities and townships in Sarawak to be on par with those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Moreover, the educational infrastructure and school facilities in the state, especially those in the interior or rural areas, were in dire need of repairs to provide an environment conducive for learning, he pointed out.

“The dilapidated state of our school facilities is one of the main issues being discussed as part of the negotiations between the federal and state governments on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) matters.”

Constructing road networks connecting cities and places in the interior should also continue to be aggressively undertaken to spur economic development of a particular area, he added.

Among those attending the event were DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan and director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.