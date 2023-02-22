Dr Yii wants action taken against Kapar MP over Menu Rahmah claim 

KUCHING (Feb 22): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has officially written to Parliament Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul to table a motion to refer Kapar MP Dr Halimah Ali to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges under Standing Order 36(12), for making a clear statement that had mislead the House, and deemed to be in contempt of the House on Feb 14.

This referred to Dr Halimah’s claim stating that ‘Menu Rahmah’ meals could cause cancer, which Dr Yii deemed as ‘irresponsible and untrue’.

He said Dr Halimah’s statement, made during the debate on the Royal Address in Parliament last week, was not based on facts and scientific data, and that what she said could cause misunderstanding and exacerbate the stigma against those with autism and also the disabled community in Malaysia.

“I strongly believe that she not only needs to retract and clarify that statement, but make a clear and sincere apology to the different communities that are affected and also the public for continuing to lie about it,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii also called upon the Speaker to approve the motion so as to ensure that each parliamentary session would be conducted to the highest standard of accountability in speech and deed.

The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) national chief added: “Dr Halimah’s statement gives a wrong impression to the public, further causing immense stigma and belief that autism is caused by poor care and determined by your level of income.

“Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual’s social interaction, communication and behaviour. ASD is a complex and lifelong condition, and while the exact causes of ASD are not yet fully understood, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that poor diet or bad food could cause autism.”

Dr Yii also said Dr Halimah, as a parliamentarian in authority and member of the medical fraternity, should have been more mindful and responsible with her words and not allow them to ‘feed into unproven conspiracies or pseudo-science arguments’ that were not evidence-based or proven by science.

“Fact of the matter is, the Kapar MP has been given many opportunities to apologise and withdraw her statement. Even with public criticisms, including a rebuke from the Autism Inclusiveness Direct Action Group (Aida), she continues to mislead both public and the House.

“She continues to deny it in several public statements, including a statement where she tried to mislead the House again by denying that such statement was ever uttered, and asking the House to refer to the Hansard to prove that such a statement was never spoken.

“However, according to the Hansard on Feb 14, as well as a video recording of the Parliament session that day, it clearly showed that such a statement was clearly spoken in the House. Evidence of such was also furnished to the Speaker for further action,” he said.

Dr Halimah caused a stir in Parliament and also provoked reaction from the public, particularly autism groups, when she said that the Menu Rahmah meals could cause various illnesses such as cancer, autoimmune diseases or autism, due to the use of low-quality ingredients.

The Perikatan Nasional lawmaker has since denied making such claims, pointing out that her statement had been misunderstood.

She was reported by Malay Mail as saying that the message that she had wanted to convey was that the poor quality of raw materials used by restaurants for Menu Rahmah could lead to the meals’ quality being compromised.

Launched on Jan 31, the Menu Rahmah programme aims to relieve the burden among low-income households due to the rising cost of living. Meals under this programme are sold at RM5 or less per helping.