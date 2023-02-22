Fatimah urges Bumiputera, women entrepreneurs to use govt assistance to succeed

SIBU (Feb 22): Bumiputera entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs in Dalat have been urged to make use of the assistance provided by the government to help them in their entrepreneurship journey.

Speaking at the Empowering Entrepreneurship Culture Seminar at Dewan Masyarakat Oya, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that many forms of government assistance are available for them to apply.

“Our ministry through the Social Development Council (SDC) provides grants to Single Mothers Association Sarawak to help women entrepreneurs to buy equipment.

“Apart from that, Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) used to ask for some allocation from the Sarawak Premier to help individual women entrepreneurs to purchase equipment and I hope that this year, we can help at least 2,500 women,” she said, adding that priority would be given to those who have yet to receive any assistance.

She also said that the ministry hoped to start the e-LIFE (Low Income Family Empowerment) programme in April, and the ministry was currently fine-tuning the rules and regulations.

Apart from that, the Dalat assemblywoman said the government has provided various places for entrepreneurs to market their products, such as Pekan Sabtu, Pasar Minggu and Bazaarnita in Dalat.

“I know that there are those promoting their products through social media. I think this is something we all should learn too,” she pointed out.

She also said that JWKS also provides various courses in entrepreneurship, and there would be more courses available once the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Dalat is completed.

In the effort to help Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Sarawak, the ministry also established collection centres for all their products, she added.

“We will ensure quality control; we will pack them and sell them at the bigger market. We will in fact go to Singapore this week to promote the products at Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos).

“So, you see, we have various assistance available whether to NGOs or to individuals. What is important is for you to apply for them,” she said, while urging them to get a business licence to enjoy the benefits.

She reminded the entrepreneurs to always make an effort to ensure they succeed in their business.

“We want to see our Bumiputra community succeed in business. The government is playing its role and you also have a role to play. We must always work together,” she said.