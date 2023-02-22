Federal departments hold joint outreach programme in remote Sang Anau

KAPIT (Feb 22): The National Registration Department and Information Department are currently holding a joint outreach programme at Sang Anau, one of the most remote Orang Ulu settlements in Bukit Mabong District.

The ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme from Feb 20-24 is to provide mobile services at Uma Baha to some 300 Sang Anau folk.

This includes updating and applying for personal identification documents.

Uma Baha headman Enyonmos Ngang thanked JPN Kapit for visiting their village.

“In the absence of a proper road, it is very expensive and difficult to travel to the nearest town, Kapit, which is five and half hours using a four-wheel drive vehicle along logging road,” he said.

He shared that children from the area were sent to SK Temenggong Koh, Nanga Antawau, Baleh and SMK Baleh.

Penghulu Robinson Oyo Lawai called on villagers to work closely with the government.

He recalled that last year, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who is Hulu Rajang MP, led heads of departments from Kapit to visit Sang Anau.

He called on the government to look into the plight of villagers living in the remote interior who require basic infrastructure.

He also appealed for the government to upgrade the logging road to improve access to the area.

Kapit Information officer Mohamad Saufi Omar said the department set up an exhibition booth to display various books, pamphlets, photographs of national and state leaders.

“Our purpose to come here under the Mekar programme is to share with the people here the truth. The advancement of technology resulted in all sorts of information.

“Our duty is to point out the wrongs and to tell the people the truth, especially the services provided by both the federal and state governments,” he said.

During the dialogue session, the department also advised the people to go for the second Covid-19 vaccine booster jab.