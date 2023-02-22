Firefighters deal with bushfire in Marudi

MIRI (Feb 22): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire at Jalan Dabai in Marudi yesterday evening.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team from the Marudi fire station was despatched to the site after being notified of the incident at 6pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire involved 10 square metres of land.

“They then doused the flames using water sourced from their fire engine,” he added.

The operation ended at 6.14pm.

It was unclear what had caused the fire.