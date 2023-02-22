Group to sue banks that prevent visually impaired from enjoying services

MIRI (Feb 22) The Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) will take legal action against any banking institution that discriminates against the visually impaired by preventing them from using certain services offered, said its president Mohammad Nazari Othman.

According to Mohammad Nazari, many SBM members had voiced their dissatisfaction over the guidelines by several banks that prevented the visually impaired from using their services such as the debit card.

“We do not want our members or anyone with sight disability to be discriminated against in banking matters.

“When we need to open an account, there must be a witness. When we want to have a ATM (automated teller machine) debit card, the banks would not allow us. It is our right as Malaysian citizen (to have access to all these banking services),” he said in his speech during the SBM Sarawak chapter biannual general meeting at a hotel here today.

Mohammad Nazari also said he will be taking part in a town hall session with Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri early next month in which he will raise six issues concerning the visually impaired.

“I hope that all members of SBM, here in Sarawak and throughout Malaysia will pray for this so that it can be realised,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarbilah Dahlan, who represented Sarawak Deputy Minister of Women and Children’s Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, suggested that SBM organise “White Cane Day” at the district or state-level to create awareness on SBM and its role in the society.

“This would enable SBM be known among the community and through event like this, the state would be able to channel more funds to SBM,” she added.

Sarbilah said the state government provides various welfare assistance and services including for the visually impaired, including the e-Kasih for those earning below RM1,500 per month.

Therefore, she called on SBM to assist its members who have yet to register with the Welfare Department so that they can receive government assistance.

“They can also get their community leaders to assist them in applying for the assistance,” she said.

At the function, Sarbilah announced RM4,000 grant from Rosey to SBM for them to hold activities.

Among those present at the function were SBM Sarawak chapter chairman Isak Ngau.