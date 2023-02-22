Health Ministry finalises procurement process of MySejahtera application

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): The Health Ministry has finalised the procurement process for the management of the MySejahtera mobile application through direct negotiation.

In Parliamentary written reply, the ministry said payment made to the company is in accordance with a special approval letter from the Finance Ministry dated September 15, 2022.

The minister was responding to former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh’s question on whether the ministry has made any payment towards the development and use of the MySejahtera application so far.

Wong also asked regarding actions that have been taken by the government following the PAC report presented to the House in 2022 regarding the MySejahtera application.

Among others, the ministry said it has ensured that all modules in the MySejahtera application belong to the government; MySejahtera application and data ownership rights include intellectual property rights, source code for modules that have been developed as well as data, the ‘MySejahtera’ brand and logo belong to the government; the government has full rights over the use of the MySejahtera platform through the Perpetual License without any cost even if the contract is not extended or if the government decides to appoint another party to manage the MySejahtera application; and the government can continue building additional modules using this license for any public health digitisation needs without any restrictions.

In accordance with PAC’s recommendations, the Ministry has also obtained the MyIPO copyright certificate for MySejahtera on August 2, 2022 which guarantees that all personal data of users registered in the MySejahtera application is fully owned by the government, safe and protected under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Last October, the PAC had asked the government to review the propriety of awarding the MySejahtera application contract via direct negotiations made through a Cabinet decision dated November 27, 2021.

The PAC had also urged the government to take over the entire application through the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu). – Malay Mail