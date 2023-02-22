Hisamudin appointed new Mukah Polytechnic director

SIBU (Feb 22): Former teacher Hisamudin Mohd Tamin has been appointed as the new director of Mukah Polytechnic (PMU).

Hisamudin, who hails from Negeri Sembilan, replaced outgoing Dr Zamzam Mohd Walid who was appointed as director of the curriculum division of Polytechnic Education and Community College (JPPKK) in Sri Kembangan, Selangor, effective Feb 16.

Hisamudin formerly served at the Technical Vocational School and Tempol Community College.

In 2009, he moved to JPPKK in Sri Kembangan to work as assistant academic director.

He was transferred to Port Dickson Polytechnic in 2020 and worked as a principal lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

In 2022, Hisamudin was appointed as senior assistant director of academics and policy at JPPKK before his current posting to Mukah.