JKR: Full, half-road closures from Setia Raja roundabout to Jalan Canna nightly until March 18

KUCHING (Feb 22): There will be nightly full and half-road closures from the Setia Raja roundabout to Jalan Canna and vice versa, here from tonight (Feb 23) until March 18, said a notice from the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

The notice said this would facilitate the road surface repair and upgrading works involving the roundabout and Jalan Canna.

The Setia Raja roundabout is one of five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway now being turned into smart traffic light intersections to reduce congestion.

It also said the work would be implemented nightly from 9pm to 4am during that period.

“Road users are asked to be careful when driving on the road during the period and to comply with all traffic management for their safety until the end of the repair works,” said the notice.

It also said the Samarahan Division JKR office would inform the public from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time or area involved with these works.

“Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the affected areas. We regret any inconveniences caused.

“If there are complaints or inquiries related to the traffic flow, please contact the Samarahan Division JKR office via line (082-671076) during office hours,” said the notice.

The Tabuan Tranquility (TT3) roundabout is the first of five roundabouts already turned into a traffic light intersection.

It has been in service since Jan 18 although some minor works can still be seen undertaken there.