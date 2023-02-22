KTS Trading sponsors STIHL products for Miri Trade Fair 26 grand lucky draw

MIRI (Feb 22): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd is sponsoring three STIHL products for the Miri Trade Fair 26 (Mitraf 26) grand lucky draw, to be held on March 5.

The products are a cordless garden pruner (first prize), high-pressure jet cleaner (second prize), and vacuum cleaner (third prize).

The sponsorship was presented by KTS Trading Miri branch manager Stephen Chiew to Mitraf 26 co-organising chairperson Sheryl Ung today.

To qualify for the grand lucky draw, Mitraf 26 visitors need to spend a minimum of RM100 in total, or make a booking fee of RM400 on motor vehicles or properties at the trade fair.

Once the purchases have been made, visitors only have to register themselves at the See Hua service counter to participate in the draw, which is scheduled to commence at 8.30pm.

A total of 37 prizes are up for grabs.

Organised by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd Miri branch, the upcoming four-day Mitraf 26 will take place at Bintang Megamall starting March 2.