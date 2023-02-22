Kuching man fined RM500 for committing mischief

KUCHING (Feb 22): A 30-year-old man was fined RM500 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing mischief.

Abdul Manaf Hamden, from Kampung Tabuan Cemerlang, here made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term for up to two years, a fine, of both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, Abdul Manaf had suddenly ran amok and broke two asbestos walls in his family residence at Kampung Tabuan Cemerlang in Jalan Setia Raja here around 3am on Dec 5, 2022. The damage caused was estimated to be RM80.

His mother, who feared for her safety, then lodged a police report which led to his arrest on the same day around 1pm.

It was understood that Abdul Manaf was intoxicated during the incident.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Abdul Manaf was unrepresented by a legal counsel.