KWB postpones Jalan Matang/Batu Kawa valve replacement works

KUCHING (Feb 22): The Kuch­ing Water Board (KWB) has decided to postpone works to replace the 700mm DIA Butterfly Valve (BV) originally scheduled this Friday (Feb 24) at Jalan Matang/Batu Kawa due to another major leak elsewhere.

In a notice today, KWB said that the major leak was discovered at Jalan Canna/Jalan Stutong, which was caused by the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) contractor on Feb 21.

“The replacement of 700mm DIA BV at Jalan Matang/Batu Kawa which was scheduled on Friday, February 24 is now postponed until further notice.

“Kuching Water Board (KWB) deeply apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the notice.

On Monday, KWB had announced it would implement the valve replacement works in Jalan Matang/Batu Kawa which would cause water supply disruption to consumers at Matang and Petra Jaya this Friday.