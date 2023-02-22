Man gets six months’ jail for meth abuse in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 46-year-old man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine in last month.

Iruan Fadizlah Man made the plea before Senior Assistant Court Registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, who also ordered that he undergo two years of supervision by the authorities.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years, or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Iruan committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 3.15am on Jan 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, he was arrested on suspicion of drug abuse and a subsequent urine test was positive for methamphetamine.

In separate proceedings in the same courtroom, Sabu Rahman, 50, was also sentenced to six months’ jail and ordered to undergo supervision for two years, for abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Sandy imposed the sentence against Sabu after he pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Sabu committed the offence at the Padawan NCID around 4pm on Jan 18, 2023, when his urine test was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The cases were prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.

Both Iruan and Sabu were unrepresented by legal counsel.