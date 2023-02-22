Miri City Council to carry out tree cutting works around Bulatan Park on Feb 25

MIRI (Feb 22): The Miri City Council (MCC) will be carrying out tree cutting works around Bulatan Park here this Saturday (Feb 25).

In a press statement, MCC said the tree cutting works will be carried out from 9am until 11am and from 2.30pm until 4pm.

Therefore, park users are advised to avoid the affected stretch of walkways or road during the tree cutting operation, it added.

“Miri City Council staff shall not be held responsible for any damages, injuries or loses that may occur,” it said.

MCC said should the weather does not permit the works to be carried out, the tree cutting operation will be rescheduled accordingly.