Miri driver escapes unscathed in single-vehicle accident

MIRI (Feb 22): A 29-year-old man managed to escape unscathed after the car he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Tanjung Lobang here last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were notified about the incident at 10.53pm and a team of nine personnel from the Miri Central fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a car driven by a man without any passenger had crashed into the road shoulder.

“The team only helped the victim out of the car and he did not suffer from any injuries,” it added.

The victim was subsequently handed over to the paramedics for further action.