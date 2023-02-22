MPC credits STIDC GM Hashim as Productivity Champion

KUCHING (Feb 22): Sarawak Timber Development Corporation (STIDC) has added another accolade to its line-up of achievements after its general manager Datu Hashim Bojet was recognised as a Productivity Champion (Leader) by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) recently.

The Productivity Champion is a recognition given by the MPC to individuals through agencies that are actively involved in driving the productivity improvement agenda at the national, industry and organisational levels.

Previously, in 2016 an officer of the corporation was recognised as a Productivity Champion (Practitioner).

STIDC supports the Sarawak government’s desire towards a world-class public sector, and in order to realise this desire, it has participated in and won various quality awards at the state, national and international levels.

Recently, STIDC was shortlisted for the presentation session and site visit for the 2022 Sarawak Premier Award for the State’s Leading Agency Category. This award was the highest recognition by the state government to the state public sector agencies that have successfully demonstrated overall excellence in the management of their respective organisations and are able to deliver quality services to customers.

It also bagged the Silver Category for the Integrity, Governance and Anticorruption Award by the Malaysian Integrity Institute last month.

Among other prestigious awards it has won is the Sarawak State Federal Secretary Cup (Main State Agency Category), where it emerged as the winner in 2017.

Since 2011, STIDC has been one of the agencies that responded to the Sarawak government’s challenge to implement the Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) to solve problems through the production or improvement of a product or service that can benefit organisations and customers.

Among the most prestigious wins ever won are the Gold Award at the National ICC Convention (NICC) 2012 with ‘KIK Soundlessmind’, and the Three Star Award at the Asia Pacific Quality Conference 2014 with ‘KIK TIMEPIECE’.

‘KIK The Hummer’ was selected for participation in the International Convention on Quality Control Circle (ICQCC) 2019 in Tokyo, Japan and successfully won the Gold Award.