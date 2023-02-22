Muhyiddin: Wan Saiful no longer Bersatu info chief, but doesn’t mean he’s guilty

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has today confirmed the resignation Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief from today,

The Bersatu president however said this decision is not an acknowledgement that Wan Saiful is guilty.

“This is a standard that we want to set against any allegations or perceptions against Bersatu. He himself volunteered to hand in his resignation, I appreciate his decision.

“His post will be filled with another supreme council member, we will appoint immediately as the post is important since we will face state elections soon,” Muhyiddin told a press conference after launching the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Turkiye/Syria humanitarian fund.

He added that this step would alleviate any negative views towards the party.

“This is not a form of punishment, it’s voluntary, which I think is very honourable,” he said.

Earlier this morning, Wan Saiful had offered to relinquish his information chief post in the party due to his ongoing court case.

He said his decision was made after he was charged with soliciting and receiving bribes is in line with his principles of integrity, and therefore differentiates him from the so-called “court cluster” which he said in the ruling coalition.

He added that his position as the information chief is an executive position, it was rightful that he relinquished it until he is able to prove his innocence.

Yesterday, Wan Saiful claimed trial for two bribery charges at the Sessions Court here, in connection with the government’s Jana Wibawa scheme back in 2022.

In the first charge, the 47-year-old Tasik Gelugor MP was accused of soliciting an unspecified amount from one Lian Tan Chuan as an incentive to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain a government contract for the Central Spine Road project worth RM232 million.

In the second charge, Wan Saiful was accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 from Nepturis in relation to the same government road project.

Both charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The first-term MP faces a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, a fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the value of the bribe solicited under Section 24(1) of the MACC Act if found guilty. – Malay Mail