No light at the end of tunnel yet, doctors say after MOH townhall on M’sia’s healthcare problems

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): Contract doctors met after the townhall session between them and the Ministry of Health (MOH) today said that no conclusion was reached over their disputes about the public healthcare system.

The doctors who made themselves available to the media after the closed-door event said they were only told that potential solutions hinged on the ministry’s allocations in Budget 2023, which will be tabled Friday.

“Dr Zaliha listened to everything we said,” said Dr Qashira Izlan, who said she has been a houseman at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for the past year. She was referring to Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“I think Dr Zaliha is a good listener, but she said everything is about the Budget and that she is trying to get a Budget (allocation) that is three times more than what MOH is supposed to get this year,” Qashira added.

She said this seemingly in reference to the Budget 2023 that was tabled by the previous government last year, but was never approved as Parliament was dissolved beforehand for the 15th general election.

Journalists were not allowed into the townhall session, nor did MOH officials meet the press waiting outside the ministry for comments.

According to a ministry source, some 400 doctors — ranging from housemen to senior doctors and specialists — had been expected to attend the townhall, and that the Malaysian Medical Association was in charge of invitations.

Malay Mail could not independently verify the exact number in attendance.

Several doctors declined to comment, saying that the ministry had asked them not to speak to the press.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How were also seen exiting the building after the session.

Dr Mohammad Firdaus Omar, a permanent doctor currently working at Hospital Melaka, said that he felt the objective of the townhall session was achieved as the doctors were able to express their thoughts and feelings directly to the health minister.

“But everything now depends on Dr Zaliha,” he said.

Dr B. Abirami, a contact doctor at Hospital Shah Alam, said: “Basically the answer we were given is that everything depends on the Budget… so we hope this Friday that there will be a good budget announced for MOH”.

According to a statement released later by MOH, some 350 doctors attended the townhall session.

“Dr Zaliha greatly appreciates and respects the views, feedback and suggestions given during the Town Hall Session which was held for more than two hours earlier.

“With all the suggestions and feedback received, she will work to deal with the issues either from a policy or technical point of view involving the MOH,” read the statement.

To note, a MOH officer said that the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) was placed in charge of inviting the doctors who attended.

Several doctors attested to having received invite links through WhatsApp groups.

The townhall session came following speculation that there was an unofficial plan for doctors to launch a strike in light of longstanding complaints about low wages, unclear career paths, increasing staff shortages, and insufficient facilities. – Malay Mail