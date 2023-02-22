Non-issue for Sarawak over tourism placement in Federal Constitution

KUCHING (Feb 22): It is not an issue for Sarawak whether tourism is placed under the Federal List or the Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution at the moment, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak said the state might look into the matter in the future.

“The state and federal governments can always work something out when it comes to generating income from tourism. There is no issue on that,” he told reporters when asked about the matter.

Abdul Karim, also the Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development, was met after having officiated at the ‘reopening ceremony’ for the newly-refurbished Kuching Park Hotel yesterday.

The respective deputy ministers I and II of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan were also present at the event.

It is known that at present, tourism matters are placed under the Federal List in the Federal Constitution – meaning any amendments or actions pertaining to the sector can be granted only by the Parliament.

It was reported last year that Sarawak had requested for tourism to be placed under the Concurrent List, in which both the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies (DUNs) could make laws regarding this sector.

It is notable to mention that with tourism being under the Federal List, Sarawak would receive revenue from tourism taxes.

On this, Abdul Karim argued: “Sarawak, however, is not depending too much on the tax revenue generated from tourism because the state still has other sources of income, and the tourism tax does not affect Sarawak much.

“So, just leave it as it is for now.”

Still, Abdul Karim tagged tourism as ‘one matter that the state and federal governments should discuss in the future’.

“It’s just that at the moment, there are just so many other things that both state and federal government need to discuss as well.

“Right now, there are things likes the Petroleum Development Act (PDA), the continental shelf and the right to regulate the ‘spectrum’ (to enable Sarawak government plan the development of the telecommunications sector more efficiently and comprehensively) that we need to discuss with the federal government,” he added.

In May last year during a DUN sitting, the Sarawak government had proposed a constitutional amendment to move matters regarding tourism from the Federal List to the Concurrent List, which would give Sarawak legislative power over this sector.