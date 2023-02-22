Wednesday, February 22
Not carrying MyKad leaves Marudi man RM450 poorer

By Jude Toyat on Court, Sarawak
Photo shows the Miri Court Complex. — Photo by Jenifer Laeng

MIRI (Feb 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today slapped a man with an RM450 fine in default one week in prison for failing to produce his identification document when requested to do so by the authorities.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi imposed the fine on Chiam Chung Thai, 43, from Kampung Cina, Marudi after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Regulation 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The Rule provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Chiam failed to provide an authorised identification document when asked by the police during an inspection at the roadside of Lorong 4-7, Taman Quadruplex, Bandar Baru Permyjaya here around 7am on Feb 17.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Chiam was not represented by legal counsel.

