Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for Feb 23-March 1 period

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the period from Feb 23 to March 1, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

In a statement today, it said RON97 would remain at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05) and diesel (RM2.15).

MOF said to protect consumers from global oil price increase, the government was maintaining RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the market prices for both products had increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

“The government will continue to monitor global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” said the statement. – Bernama