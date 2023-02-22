Proposed Labuan bridge receives more support

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): The Kadayan Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (DPPKM) said the proposed construction of a bridge connecting Labuan and Sabah will likely to provide many special benefits to entrepreneurs in addition to potentially stimulating economic growth on the island.

Its deputy chairman, Mohd Faizal Malik in a statement on Wednesday said that if the proposed construction of the bridge is realised, it will benefit not only large-scale industry players but also small and medium enterprises (SME) and the economy.

“We acknowledge that in general, the proposed construction of this bridge will have an overall positive impact on the economy in Labuan, but we also need to look carefully at the benefits that will be obtained by SME traders and the people in the grassroots.

“Among the benefits that will be obtained is of course the savings that SME traders can make in terms of logistics costs. Traders can make the choice to use goods delivery services directly from suppliers in Sabah instead of using courier or ferry services.

“In fact, there will potentially be more logistics service providers and this can also be a great benefit if the logistics service between Labuan and Sabah becomes one of the main services. Of course it will make it easier for traders,” he said.

Mohd Faizal added logistics services such as e-hailing which can be used through smartphone applications have started to exist, slowly it is starting to become a logistics service in the new era.

Indirectly, he said it will also open up more job opportunities, especially for the people in Labuan and Sabah.

In addition, Mohd Faizal also saw that the proposed construction of the bridge could also be an opportunity for all services with the e-hailing concept to be expanded further involving Labuan and Sabah.

He said that e-hailing services nowadays are not limited to sending passengers, but have also become an important component of a business.

“In general, traders such as restaurant owners use this e-hailing service to deliver food. But if we look broadly, this e-hailing service also delivers other goods for business purposes which of course makes it easier for traders as well.

“With the construction of the bridge, I believe that the area for the e-hailing service will be wider and further able to make Labuan-Sabah’s local business activities more lively,” he said.

Besides that, he also thinks that the construction of the bridge will also provide a wider and easier business platform for the Labuan-Sabah SME traders, especially if it involves sales activities at large-scale festivals or carnivals involving entrepreneurs.

“Normally, traders will not miss the opportunity to open stalls on festival or carnival days. So I see that if the proposed bridge construction is realised, it has the potential where the organizers, especially certain departments, agencies or ministries can increase the number of such events for entrepreneurs.

“The more participation of traders in such events, the economic and business activities must be lively. This at the same time helps SME traders to find an additional platform to generate income in addition to doing business on a daily basis,” he said.

He also described the proposed bridge as providing convenience to the people.

“It should be understood that not everyone, especially the high-income B40 group, can buy flight or ferry tickets again if they need to go back and forth between Labuan and Sabah, whether for personal matters, work, etc.

“With the construction of a bridge connecting Labuan and Sabah, they have other options besides using flights or ferries,” he said.

Parti Bersatu Sabah Labuan division and the Labuan Chamber of Commerce have earlier also asserted that the proposed bridge would advance Labuan’s progress.

However, the Labuan Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry pointed out there is no need for a bridge.

LCCI chairman Datuk Dahlif Singh said it was better to have more industries established on the island.