Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 to house 160 traders

SIBU (Feb 22): The Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here will house 160 traders this year.

To be managed by Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association, the bazaar is set for opening on the first day of this year’s fasting month, likely to fall on March 23.

However, the association’s chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said the canopies, all 40 of them, had already been set up.

“I assure all that everyone would comply strictly with the rules and regulations, especially those concerning hygiene and cleanliness,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Abdul Taib said being the new management of this Ramadan bazaar, his team would do their best in accommodating the requirements and needs of the traders and also of the customers.

“We promise to do our best.

“I would like to thank Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for giving full trust to the association to manage this year’s Ramadan Bazaar.”

The bazaar is set to open daily from 2pm to 10.30pm throughout Ramadan month.

Apart from selling food and drinks, the management will also run various activities such as an Islamic archery programme and an electric car circuit at the bazaar site, meant as attractions for the visitors, especially children during the school holidays.

Abdul Taib said there would also be the ‘Most Beautiful Canopy’ competition open to the traders, as well as the weekly ‘TikTok Content Creator’ programme targeted at the youngsters.

He also said the association had planned out a concept pertaining to managing the flow at the entry and exit points of the Ramadan Bazaar.

He, however, did not specify the concept, other than saying that should help reduce traffic congestion along Jalan Bujang Suntong, especially during peak hours.