RM250,000 in RTP fund for community park project in Pelawan

SIBU (Feb 22): The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang announced the allocation of RM250,000 for the establishment of a community recreational park at Lorong Wawasan 8 here.

The fund came from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant, and Angela Enterprise had been appointed the contractor of the project.

Tiang, in a statement released yesterday, said the park was requested by the residents of the neighbourhood, one among many in Pelawan state constituency where he is the assemblyman.

“Under the park project, the works include installation of various facilities and also construction of a concrete walkway.

“To the residents, please assist in monitoring the project to ensure that it would reach completion, according to schedule,” he said.

Tiang recently conducted a visit to the project site, where he said the works had already kicked off.

“The project is expected to reach completion by June 2023,” he said.