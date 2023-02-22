Sarawakian golfer Mirabel lifts maiden title in US collegiate debut

KUCHING (Feb 22): SEA Games silver medallist and Sukma women’s individual gold medallist Mirabel Ting Ern Hui claimed her maiden collegiate win at the recent Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida in the United States.

The Augusta University freshman edged Michigan State’s Leila Raines in a playoff.

According to Golf Matters, after carding superb rounds of 68 and 67 in the opening rounds over the Classic Course, the 17-year-old Miri lass closed off the final day with a four-under par 68 to be at 13-under together with Raines.

Ting earned medallist honours after two playoff rounds against Raines and was elated with her very first win in the US since becoming part of Augusta University’s Jaguars.

It was also her first collegiate golf tournament.

Mirabel is currently the second highest ranked Malaysian at 119th on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, behind Pepperdine freshman Jeneath Wong.