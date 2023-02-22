SGH issues notice of overwhelmed A&E Dept, diverts non-emergency cases to health clinics

KUCHING (Feb 22): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has issued a notice stating that its Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department has been overwhelmed by too many patients.

The notice in Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese at the department’s entrance said the extremely high number of patients requires close attention.

“For the time being, we will give priority to critical and serious cases that come to this department.

“For non-emergency cases, patients are requested to go to the nearest health clinic for examination and treatment,” read the notice.

The notice added that patients can contact staff for additional assistance.

A quick check at the A&E Department today found patients on beds lining the corridor of the green zone.

It is understood that the A&E’s green zone has been closed until further notice.

When contacted, the State Health Department said it is getting further details from SGH with regard to the overwhelming number of patients at its A&E.

State Health Promotion Division head Aziman Mahadi said it needs to confirm the issues behind the notice including manpower.

“Need to confirm with the (SGH) officer. But as far as I know, even patients with common fever also came over to cause congestion in the area.

“Mostly illnesses that can and are supposed to be handled by health clinics (also come). (It is our hope) not to burden the A&E as it should be tackling more severe and urgent cases,” Aziman stressed.

He added non-critical cases should go to health clinics.

“If the A&E is overwhelmed by all sort of cases, then those who need treatment urgently may be overlooked and staff may also be burned out,” he added.