Sibu auxiliary cop remanded in connection with illicit bank transfer

SIBU (Feb 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded an auxiliary policeman for three days to assist with the investigation of a case where a bank customer’s money was illegally transferred via an automated teller machine (ATM).

It is understood that a 45-year-old housewife had asked her husband to help withdraw RM200 from a bank at Jalan Kampung Nyabor on Feb 21 around 9.20am.

The husband is said to have asked an auxiliary policeman, who was on duty, to help with the withdrawal as he did not know how to use the machine.

It is said that the auxiliary policeman helped the husband to withdraw the money and gave RM200 to him.

Around 10.50am the same day, the couple’s child conducted an online check and found that there was a transfer of RM1,000 to an unknown account as well as an RM200 withdrawal done via ATM.

The housewife suspected that the suspect had made the transaction.

This led her to lodge a police report for further action.