Sibu man fined RM20k for having 22,279 litres of diesel without licence

SIBU (Feb 22): A man, 34, was fined RM20,000 in default three months’ jail by the Sessions Court today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 22,279 litres of diesel without a licence.

Ting Heng Yong committed an offence read under Sub-regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, to wit, dealing in a scheduled article by wholesale or retail without a licence.

It is an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which is punishable under Sub-section 22(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM1 million or a jail term not exceeding three years or both on conviction.

For second and subsequent offences, an offender could be fined not exceeding RM3 million or a jail term not exceeding five years or both.

Ting, who was unrepresented by a counsel, paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) found Ting to have 22,279 litres of diesel at an unnumbered lot in Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaid Adruce here about 11.30am on June 16, 2022.

Judge Marutin Pagan presided over the case while DPP from the ministry Nor Azhari Yusof prosecuted.

In a separate case, Chiong Kung Chuong, 37, who also faced the same charge at the same court was fined RM25,000 in default three months’ jail for having 24,286 litres of diesel without a licence.

Chiong, who was also unrepresented, paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, an inspection by officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living here found Chiong to have the item about noon on March 16, 2022 at a premises in Jalan Terusan, Rantau Panjang here.