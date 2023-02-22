Sirim certification enforcement for non-medical face masks to take effect July 1

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 22): Enforcement of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Mask Order 2022 which requires manufacturers and importers of non-medical face masks to apply for MS Sirim certification and labelling will take effect on July 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), in a statement today, said this is to enable more manufacturers and traders in the country to obtain the certificate from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd.

As such, effective this July 1, KPDN will ban the import of non-medical face masks without the MS Sirim certification and labelling.

“The government is of the view that the period until the end of June 2023 is sufficient for manufacturers and distributors to obtain the standard certification for non-medical face masks sold in the country,” read the statement.

The ministry also advised any party intending to distribute, produce or sell non-medical face masks in the country to ensure that the product has obtained the relevant certification standard.

“It (MS Sirim label) must be on the box or packaging of the non-medical face mask,” it said.

The ministry had previously set July 4, 2022, to enforce the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Non-Medical Face Mask) Order 2022, but it was postponed to January 1, 2023, to give leeway to the industry and the people to make adjustments. – Bernama