Socso Bintulu sends insured person for rehabilitation at Melaka centre

BINTULU (Feb 22): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) Bintulu office has for the first time sent an insured person (OB) to join Socso’s Return To Work (RTW) programme.

Jelita Laga, 45, will undergo rehabilitation at the Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre in Bandar Hijau, Hang Tuah Jaya, Melaka.

Socso Bintulu manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijon and his officers were among those present at Bintulu Airport to wish Jelita all the best for her rehabilitation treatment.

During her six-month treatment, she will be accompanied by her husband and a relative.

Due to a road accident while doing her job, Jelita suffered an injury to her spine, which caused her to become paralysed from the waist down.

As she was protected under Act 4, she is entitled to receive rehabilitation treatment under Socso’s RTW programme.

The RTW programme is a disability management programme implemented by Socso to help contributors who have suffered injuries or illnesses to recover and return to work.

As a recipient of Socso’s periodic permanent disability benefits, Jelita will undergo rehabilitation treatment for six months with all costs fully borne by Socso.

Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre, Melaka is an international standard rehabilitation centre that integrates medical and vocational rehabilitation treatment.

It was built to help workers to be physically and vocationally rehabilitated until they return to work and society with maximum capacity.