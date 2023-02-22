Tax on vape products may be implemented after Health Ministry’s study on legal issues, says Sim

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): Tax on vape products may be implemented after the Ministry of Health (MOH) has examined the legal issues related to vaping substances, said Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

“The MOH is currently looking into the legal framework for taxation and there may be an announcement in the budget (Budget 2023).

“If the legislation is approved, I invite support from the other side (opposition). Vaping products could be taxed, ” he said during question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) who wanted to know whether the government plans to impose tax on vapes to increase national revenue.

To a question from Wan Saifulruddin on the estimated loss of tax revenue due to smuggling of tobacco and alcoholic products, Sim said based on calculation, losses were estimated at RM353 million in 2021 and RM364 million (2022).

“However, according to industry estimates and through the reports that have been submitted to the government, the amount is much higher and likely to reach up to RM5 billion a year,” he added.

He said the government would continue to increase efforts to stop illicit cigarette and liquor smuggling to prevent loss of revenues.

He added various control and enforcement methods have been implemented to deal with the issue, including limiting cigarette trans-shipment activities to certain ports only, allowing only ISO-standard containers for transport and banning the use of small and barter-trade (kumpit) boats. – Bernama