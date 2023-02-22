Wan Saiful says willing to let go of Bersatu info chief post after bribery charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said today he has offered to relinquish his information chief position in the party due to his ongoing court case.

He said his decision after he was charged with soliciting and receiving bribes is in line with his principles of integrity, and therefore differentiates him from the so-called “court cluster” which he said in the ruling coalition.

“Following the actions taken against me yesterday by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) that is politically motivated, I have decided to request for the party president and leadership to make a decision on my position as the information chief.

“I have informed president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the secretary-general regarding my wish, so that I will be replaced by someone else in the party — there are many other talented individuals who are qualified to take up this position.

“But let this decision be made by the top leadership,” Wan Saiful told a press conference here at the Parliament building here.

He added that his position as the information chief is an executive position, it was rightful that he relinquished it until he is able to prove his innocence.

“So please don’t compare me to the others who are from the ‘court cluster’, as they are using their executive positions to fulfil self-interests,” he added.

Yesterday, Wan Saiful claimed trial for two bribery charges at the Sessions Court here, in connection with the government’s Jana Wibawa scheme back in 2022.

In the first charge, the 47-year-old Tasik Gelugor MP was accused of soliciting an unspecified amount from one Lian Tan Chuan as an incentive to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain a government contract for the Central Spine Road project worth RM232 million.

This offence was allegedly committed at the Royal Lake Club here in April two years ago.

In the second charge, Wan Saiful was accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 from Nepturis in relation to the same government road project.

He was alleged to have received the money through the CIMB Bank account of his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd from Nepturis’ Maybank Islamic Berhad bank account between July 8 and September 30, 2022.

Both charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The first-term MP faces a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, a fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the value of the bribe solicited under Section 24(1) of the MACC Act if found guilty.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM400,000 and told Wan Saiful that he has to surrender his passport to the court before March 22. – Malay Mail