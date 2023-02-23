22 teams including from outside M’sia to participate in inaugural S’wak Premier International Silat Championship

KUCHING (Feb 23): About 800 silat exponents and officials from 22 teams will participate in the inaugural Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship that will be held at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya from Feb 27 to Mar 5.

Out of the total teams, 11 are from outside Malaysia while the rest are from Sarawak and other states as well as the Police and Armed Forces.

Sarawak will be fielding two teams with 60 exponents among which some are former Sukma and current Sukma shadow team members.

“The foreign teams include Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Brunei, The Philippines, The Netherlands, Singapore, Uzbekistan while teams from Malaysia include host Sarawak, Sabah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Perlis, Terengganu, Police and Armed Forces.

“Total prize money of US$20,000 (RM88,600), medals as well as a championship belt will be awarded to the overall champion team,” Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told reporters in a press conference at his office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya today.

He said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will grace the opening ceremony on Feb 27.

The Asajaya assemblyman is expecting the competition to be exciting and stiff as some foreign teams are sending their national teams and including a world champion.

“To the silat enthusiasts in and around Kuching, Samarahan, Lundu and Sematan, please turn up in full force to support this event and make it merrier.

“There will also be other activities outside the stadium such as stalls selling food and drinks, products, shows, karaoke singing competition, to enliven the atmosphere,” he said.

“This championship is mainly aimed at enhancing ties between silat exponents of the various countries and teams as well as rekindle the interest of the people in the traditional martial art.

“It will also help to boost the state tourism industry as well as sports tourism,” he added.

Among those present were MYSED deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki and Rumpun Silat Sarawak (RSS) vice president Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie.