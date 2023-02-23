36 Iban boys from Sare get free circumcision under Kuala Rajang service centre programme

SARIKEI (Feb 23): A total of 36 boys from Sare, near here, had free circumcisions yesterday under the second series of the Perdana circumcision 2022/2023 programme organised by the N41 Kuala Rajang Service Centre.

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said the programme has been held during school holidays since six years ago for boys irrespective of their racial or religious background.

“On Wednesday, the 36 participants were Iban boys from longhouses in Sare area and for the next programme to be carried out in the Kerubong area, we expect most of the participants to be from the local Iban community,” said Len, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, in a Facebook post.

He said the programme also gave special consideration to applicants from outside the constituency.

During a programme in Bukit Kinyau on Feb 19, six boys, including a participant from Kampung Tian Matu, used the free service.

For the first series of the programme held in Sarikei and Tanjung Manis Zone on Dec 23, 2022, 157 boys benefitted.

The programme was conducted by a team led by Dr Udie Salleh.