3rd Asean Youth Social Journalism Contest 2023 entry still open, closes March 3

KUCHING (Feb 23): There is still time for youths aged 18 to 30 to apply for the 3rd Asean Youth Social Journalism Contest 2023, which closes on March 3.

Those interested are required to form a team of two from the same nationalities. Each team will write an original 500-word essay and a 300-word campaign idea on the theme ‘Community Resilience’.

Relevant to the uncertainty the world is predicted to face this year, the campaign should showcase optimistic and inspiring messages on Asean community’s effort in strengthening resilience and coming up with better responses to adversity and uncertainty.

The programme’s objective is to empower young aspiring journalists in Asean to advocate important social issues in the region and drive an impact in their community.

Aspiring youth interested in journalism that hold an Asean Member State passport (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and reside in the country of citizenship are eligible to apply.

However, professional journalists who are full-time employees of established media outlets are not eligible to participate.

They must be able to communicate fluently in both spoken and written English.

Applicants must have active Facebook and Gmail accounts for ease of communication with the organisers, trainer and other participants.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by March 31.

Following the evaluation process, ten teams consisting of 20 finalists (two from each Asean member state) will be selected to participate in the in-person journalism training workshop on June 5 to 9 in Yogyakarta.

The one-week workshop will provide hands-on training and mentorship to design and implement a successful campaign that effectively engages the audiences and advocates for issues that matter for the community.

Following the workshop, each team will receive a stipend and be required to implement their proposed campaign to attract public engagement.

The top three winners will be announced in July. Based on the performance of their campaigns, the winners will get cash prizes of US$1,000 (first prize), US$750 (second prize) and US$500 (third prize).

For the complete details of the contest and to apply, go to website https://bit.ly/AYSJ2023.

The 3rd Asean Youth Social Journalism Contest 2023 is organised by Asean Foundation, Asean Secretariat, and the Asean-USAID PROSPECT, a joint project of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and US State Department.