Abun welcomes move to allow stateless children to attend school after applying for citizenship

KUCHING (Feb 23): The decision to allow stateless children in Sarawak to attend school after applying for citizenship is very much a welcomed move, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central leadership council member Abun Sui.

He said the move by the unity government to resolve the issue has long been awaited by him and many others who have been hoping these stateless children can continue schooling in government schools.

He also said PKR branches in Sarawak will assist those with children who stopped schooling due to lack of documentation to be readmitted in order to resume their formal education.

“We call on all parties to help the government and the schools to bring back any child who has dropped out (due to this problem) to go to school again.

“We also hope the Malaysian Ministry of Education will come up with necessary circular to enable children without these documents to continue their schooling,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abun was responding to a news report that stateless children in Sarawak who have applied to the National Registration Department (JPN) for citizenship will be able to attend school when the new academic year starts next month.

State Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was quoted as saying the reference number given by the JPN can be used for their applications to enter school as well as gain access to government health facilities.

She had said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had issued two letters addressed to the state Education and Health directors on this matter.

“This is the outcome of our courtesy call on the Home Minister on Jan 17. With these letters, the children are able to get education, so no child will be turned away because they are stateless or because their citizenship status has not been determined.

“As long as they have applied for citizenship and have the reference number, it will serve as the child’s identity document,” she told a press conference in Kuching earlier yesterday.