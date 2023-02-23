Aidel: RM50 bln worth of infra projects being implemented in S’wak

LIMBANG (Feb 23): The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development is implementing some RM50 billion worth of infrastructure projects in Sarawak, said its Deputy Minister Aidel Lariwoo.

He said this underscores the state government’s aspirations and efforts to transform basic infrastructure facilities throughout the state.

“This is unprecedented as we never had such many projects compared to previous Malaysia Plans but with new implementation approach, there are so many ongoing new infrastructure projects under the different corridors, Malaysia Plans and others to the tune of RM40 billion to RM50 billion in total projects cost,” he said.

Aidel was on a working visit to Limbang Bridge construction project site yesterday, accompanied by Limbang Resident Yunus Tambi and acting Limbang Division Public Works Department engineer Mahathir Jokeni.

The deputy minister said all these development projects handled by his ministry require building capacity, manpower resources and skilled consultants to be successfully planned and delivered.

The ministry has also acted decisively on the ‘sick’ projects in the state, he added.

“There are some sick projects or projects that have suffered so many delays and we had to terminate the contract because the contractor is no longer able to continue the projects.

“For projects below 20 per cent in work progress, weekly monitoring meetings with implementing agencies to identify the causes and action to be taken are held.”

He said the Sungai Limbang Bridge project costing RM187 million is 32 per cent behind schedule, and is expected to be completed next year.

Meanwhile, he hoped Budget 2023 which would be re-tabled in Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow will focus on those sectors that will have impact on the people.

This should include allocations for infrastructure, housing and the economic sector and Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to introduce some new strategies in driving Malaysia’s economy forward, Aidel added.

“Of course we hope that sectors that are good for the people, such as infrastructure, housing, the economy, etc. will be given more focus,” he said.