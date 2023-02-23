Body of missing Asajaya boy found near where he fell into river

KUCHING (Feb 23): The body of an eight-year-old boy, who disappeared after falling into Sungai Sabang in Kampung Tambirat, Asajaya yesterday, was found around 11.20am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Mohamad Nudin Irfan Rahman was found by a member of the public near where he had fallen into the river.

His body has been handed over to the police for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) forensics department for further action.

Yesterday, Bomba received a report at 4.50pm that Mohamad Nudin had fallen into the river while playing at the riverbank.

Bomba immediately launched a search and rescue operation involving a group of villagers within a 100-metre radius of where he was last seen.

It was later revealed that Mohamad Nudin was playing with his 11-year-old cousin, who had also fallen into the river.

She was rescued and sent to the SGH for medical treatment.

The girl is said to be in a stable condition.